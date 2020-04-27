(Red Oak) — A Red Oak man faces multiple charges following his arrest Monday.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to the 100 block of North 8th Street around 6 p.m. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 28-year-old Nathan Allen Aldrich. Aldrich was charged with domestic abuse assault — first offense — trespass, second-degree harassment and obstruction fo emergency communications.
Aldrich was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings.