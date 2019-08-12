(Red Oak) -- A suspect wanted on drug charges in Taylor County was apprehended in Montgomery County over the weekend.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office 36-year-old Miguel Angel Lopez of Red Oak was arrested early Sunday afternoon on a Taylor County warrant for a controlled substance violation--delivery of a controlled substance. Sheriff's deputies originally stopped Lopez on a speeding violation.
He was taken to the Taylor County Jail, where he's being held without bond, pending an appearance before the county magistrate.