(Red Oak) -- A suspect is charged in connection with recent incidents in Red Oak.
Red Oak Police say 35-year-old Joshua Andrew Fink was arrested Friday afternoon for possession of stolen property/motor vehicle, possession of stolen property/firearm and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition--all class D felonies. The arrest stems from investigations into two incidents in the last two weeks.
Fink is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted Red Oak Police in the investigation.