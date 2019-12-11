(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces charges after allegedly becoming combative with officers.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of East Corning around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check. Authorities say they made contact with 38-year-old Dustin Franklin Cross, who became combative with officers. Cross was arrested on charges of assault on a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.
He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Red Oak Rescue assisted in the incident. No injuries were reported.