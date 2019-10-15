(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces domestic assault charges following his arrest Monday evening.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of North 4th Street around 6 p.m. for a fight between a male and female. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 38-year-old Jacob Lynn Derby on charges of domestic abuse assault -- intending to impede air or blood flow -- and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending an appearance before a magistrate.