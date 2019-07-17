(Red Oak) — A Red Oak man is in custody on domestic assault charges.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of East Prospect Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for a disturbance. Following an investigation, officers arrested 33-year-old Salvador Ramos-Zuna on charges of domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications.
Ramos-Zuna was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending an appearance before a county magistrate. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.