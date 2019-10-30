(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces multiple charges following his arrest Tuesday.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers were called to the 2400 block of North 8th Street around 7:30 p.m. for a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a male party in the case had left the scene. Authorities set up a perimeter and made contact with 44-year-old Jason Neal Beacham.
Beacham was arrested on charges of domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow, domestic abuse assault -- third or subsequent offense -- and simple assault.
He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Montgomery County Emergency Management Drone assisted Red Oak Police in the incident.