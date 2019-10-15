(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was cited and his pickup totaled in a crash Tuesday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says Joshua D. Most of Red Oak was driving a 1973 Ford Dump Truck north on Highway 48 around 8 a.m. Most slowed to turn onto Ginkgo Avenue when his vehicle was struck by a 2006 Ford F350 driven by Edward D. C. Stickland of Red Oak.
Stickland told authorities that he was traveling northbound and had looked down as his phone went off. Stickland's vehicle sustained nearly $20,000 in damage and is considered a total loss. The dump truck received an estimated $3,500 in damage.
No injuries were reported in the wreck. Stickland was cited for failure to provide proof of SR-22 insurance, driving under suspension and operating with expired registration. The Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire Department assisted at the scene.