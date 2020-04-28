(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody on multiple charges following an early Tuesday morning accident.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of North 8th Street around 4:35 a.m. for a report of an accident. Following an investigation, 40-year-old David Wells was arrested for operating while intoxicated, second offense, and driving while suspended.
Wells was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond. Red Oak Fire and Rescue and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.