(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man has been arrested in connection to a string of vehicle and garage thefts in the community.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, 19-year-old Nicholas Alan Foster was taken into custody at around 7:20 Tuesday evening on 14 counts of third degree burglary of a vehicle, and one count of third degree burglary of a building.
Police say the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center has received multiple complaints of vehicle and garage burglaries over the past couple of months. Foster is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond, pending further court proceedings.