(Red Oak) -- Two people are in custody following two warrant arrests Monday morning in Montgomery County.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested 50-year-old Rene Telesforo Valdivia of Red Oak around 1 a.m. Valdivia was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance -- first offense. Valdivia is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $6,000 bond.
Deputies also arrested 24-year-old Kylen Mary Gates of Papillion on a Montgomery County warrant for unlawful possession of prescription drugs. She is being held on $300 bond.