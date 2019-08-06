(Red Oak) — For the fourth straight year, KMAland residents flocked to Red Oak’s historic Fountain Square Park Tuesday evening to honor law enforcement.
Iowa law enforcement agencies — both local and statewide — participated in Red Oak’s National Night Out, a nationwide event that serves as an annual community building campaign that promotes public safety and community partnerships. Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy tells KMA News that Red Oak’s local event was first organized four years ago by Community Liaison Officer Brad Baker.
“Four years ago when I became the chief of police here in Red Oak, Brad was serving in our records department, and we were wanting to get more involved in the community,” Rhamy said to KMA News Tuesday evening. “He had done a little bit of research on National Night Out and approached me at that point in time. He asked me what I thought of the event and presented a lot of information to me. We reviewed it and decided we’d try to pull it off.”
Since its inception, Rhamy says the event has grown every single year.
“That first year I think we had 600-to-700 people,” Rhamy said. “It has gradually grown from then to now. Last year, I think we had anywhere from 2000-to-2200 people come through here.”
Rhamy is thankful for all of the support given to local law enforcement from southwest Iowa residents. He feels the event offers an open line of communication between public safety agencies and community members.
“We really didn’t know what to expect that first year,” Rhamy said. “We thought maybe 100 or 150 people, and we’ve now doubled or almost tripled that. It’s very impressive. It goes to show there is a lot of support for first responders whether it be fire, law enforcement, EMS, or the Iowa National Guard.”
The nationwide event, which was founded more than three decades ago, had over 16,000 communities hold similar events last year. Red Oak’s event Tuesday night featured over 140 different displays, food vendors, and a short appearance by LifeNet Air Ambulance.