(Red Oak) -- Two Red Oak citizens were arrested on warrants for failure to appear on Wednesday.
Steven Cody Esquivel, 21, of Red Oak was arrested at 2:03 PM in the 100 block of 1st Avenue on a Montgomery County bench warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Joslin Nicole Davies, 27, of Red Oak was picked up exactly two hours later in the 100 block of East Washington on an Iowa State Patrol warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Both are being held on $1,000 bond.