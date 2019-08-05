(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's police chief will field questions from the public at an upcoming community engagement event.
Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy and The Rainbow Cafe are co-hosting a community coffee Tuesday, August 13th at 9 a.m. Rhamy tells KMA News it's the first time his department has held an event of this nature.
"It's a transparency and comradery building event," Rhamy said. "We get to get out, meet the public, inform them of what the police department has going on, and we just want people aware of what the Red Oak Police Department is all about."
Rhamy says attendees will have the chance to ask him questions regarding the department's operations.
"I will kind of brief individuals as far as what activities we've had as a department," Rhamy said. "We will then open it up for a question and answer session. Hopefully, we'll get some good questions and feedback."
Rhamy adds the community coffee is expected to last an hour.
"It just all depends on how many people show up and what kind of questions are asked," Rhamy said. "We'll have to see how in depth it gets."
The Rainbow Cafe is located at 105 West Market Street in Red Oak. Rhamy made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program last week.