(Red Oak) -- Two suspects face separate charges following arrests in Red Oak late Sunday evening.
Red Oak Police say 22-year-old Devon Lee Smith of Council Bluffs and 25-year-old Jeffrey Dewane Ott of Des Moines were arrested in the 300 block of East Market Street. Smith was charged with 5th degree criminal mischief and was released from the Montgomery County Jail after posting $300 bond. Ott was apprehended for 3rd degree harassment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and is being held in the county jail on $1,000 bond.