(Red Oak) -- Work has begun on an extensive remake of the city of Red Oak's outdoor swimming pool.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved an agreement with Ricchio, Incorporated for the Red Oak Aquatic Center's rehabilitation project. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News demolition of the existing pool began late last month.
"They moved into town a week ago, or so," said Wright, "and have begun the stages of demolition--first of all, removing all of the old concrete around the pool, and moving forward on that process, and on that project."
Wright say the $2.5 million project involves the installation of amenities similar to those found at other modern pools in the area.
"That is, primarily tearing out about the north third of that pool," he said, "and converting that to a zero-depth entry with all the toys and amentities that people come to expect in aquatic facilities--including a couple of slides, and some other toys and fountains for the kids. We're excited to see that project moving forward."
City officials kept the existing pool closed this summer because of a number of issues--including a malfunctioning filtration system. Wright says residents--including children--found alternatives for swimming locations in Red Oak and elsewhere.
"Of course, we worked with the YMCA," said Wright. "The park and tree board actually gave them some funding to assist with opening the facility more hours, and with more guards on duty. So, people had that access close. And of course, we have the Red Oak Country Club, and their swimming pool that some people took advantage of. Obviously, there are swimming pools in neighboring communities that I know some people got on the road, and enjoyed. But, again, we are hopeful by next spring, they are able to enjoy our new facility here."
Wright says Memorial Day 2020 remains the projected opening date of the new pool--weather permitting.