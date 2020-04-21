(Red Oak) -- Red Oak is among the recipients of money through the recently-approved coronavirus relief package.
City Administrator Brad Wright told the Red Oak City Council late Monday afternoon that the city's ambulance service received $22,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security--or CARES Act. Wright says the federal dollars were a surprise.
"Last week, we found $22,000 in an account," said Wright. "We didn't know what it was. It said HHS stimulus, or something on it. So, we had to do some research. That was actually for our ambulance service that they direct deposited into our account. It's basically because we're a health care organization, since we receive Medicare payments.
"The indication from the federal government is sometimes amazing. It's awesome that there's money there, but with no communication, all of a sudden there's money in the bank," he added.
In addition, Wright says another $30,000 is coming from the CARES Act to the Red Oak Municipal Airport. And, even more stimulus money is coming from the federal government's Airport Improvement Program for a specific project.
"This year, that is the taxiway rehab project that we recently let bids on, and approved," said Wright. "Instead of the 90% funding that it normally is, via this CARES Act, it is now 100% funding."
Wright says the extra 10% in federal funding will cover between $10,000-to-$15,000 of the project's cost. Wright also says more stimulus money is possible for the city's 2020 street improvement program. That's why the city is expediting the project's development, originally planned for this summer.
"We felt it was wise to go ahead and get this project designed, get them working," he said. "So, that if/when that money becomes available, we'll have a project ready to roll, and hopefully be able to be in line for funding. If there's not--again, truly we're out nothing--we'll just have the design work done next year to go out for bid."
Wright say the planned projects include those identified through a recent inventory.
"One is Washington Avenue from Broadway to 8th," he said. "The other is 3rd Street from Corning to Oak. Anybody that drives 3rd, you know that street's gotten in pretty rough shape. Also, Eastern all the way from Oak to Forest, actually. Hammond to Forest, it will be an asphalt overlay. The rest of that from Forest to Summit really needs to be a complete reconstruction--that's really in bad shape."
Council members approved a professional services agreement with Snyder and Associates, Incorporated, for the proposed street improvements.