(Red Oak) -- Red Oak faces a long, arduous task of recertifying its levee along the East Nishnabotna River.
Earlier this week, Dan Fricke, project manager for JEO Consulting, updated the Red Oak City Council on the process of levee recertification with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the city is working with FEMA in the early stages of a slow process.
"The Iowa Flood Center had done considerable study of the Nishnabotna in our area," said Wright. "Their numbers, their 100-year flood elevations are considerably different than what FEMA had used in the past--and different in a good way. They're lower and less than what FEMA has shown. So, we have been working between FEMA and the Iowa Flood Center to try to get FEMA to accept the Iowa Flood Center's data."
Wright says FEMA's acceptance of the flood center's data is important from a financial standpoint.
"If they do, it will make it less expensive in the improvements we need to make in our levee in order to get the levee certified," he said. "'So, again, it's just an ongoing situation. We'll continue to work with the Iowa Flood Center, and ask them, and hope that they continue to work with us, and do as much as they can on their dime, because anything that they do not, than we would have to pay for the engineers to work through as far as trying to evaluate that criteria, and justify the data from the Iowa Flood Center."
Wright says the city has a couple of years to address issues related to recertification.
"FEMA had recently told us that even if we did nothing, if we stopped trying to get our accredited," said Wright, "it would likely be 2023 before they initiated a remapping, which would then put more area in the flood zone than is currently in the flood zone. That's about a three-year process, so we're looking at about 2026 before there's ever likely a new map that would encompass additional areas. So, we have some time to continue to work through this."
Wright says the frustrating thing is that the levee is in good condition.
"Our levees are in good shape," he said, "and have proven themselves time and time again."
Wright adds the city's levees regularly pass inspections from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.