(Red Oak) -- Red Oak Superintendent Tom Messinger has been named a finalist for the open superintendent position in the Newton Community School District.
According to the Newton Daily News, Messinger is among three finalists for the job. The two other finalists are Nicole Kooiker from the Ottumwa School District and Chad Straight from Belle Plaine Community Schools. Messinger has worked in his Red Oak position for the last five years and has prior experience as a high school principal in Burlington, Iowa.
Newton Schools has been working with the firm Grundmeyer Leader Search. A closed school board session on February 20th will serve as a review period for the three finalists.