(Red Oak) -- Red Oak Superintendent Tom Messinger has been named the new superintendent for the Newton Community School District.
According to the Newton Daily News, the announcement was made by Newton school administrators Friday afternoon. Messinger leaves Red Oak after serving in his role for the past five years. The Red Oak School Board is expected to accept Messinger's resignation at its next regular meeting Monday night.
Messinger will succeed Bob Callaghan at Newton, who is resigning at the end of June. Messinger was chosen over two other finalists: Nicole Kooiker of the Ottumwa Community School District and Chad Straight from Belle Plaine Community Schools.
The Newton Daily News reports Messinger will begin his new job on July 1st.