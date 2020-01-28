(Red Oak) -- Three teachers in the Red Oak School District have opted for early retirement.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Red Oak School Board approved early retirement applications for junior/senior high FCS instructor Sheree Rhodes, second grade teacher Kim Walford and third grade teacher Rebecca Sterbick. Superintendent Tom Messinger tells KMA News the district offers eligible employees an early retirement package that includes money for healthcare.
"For the early retirement incentive, there is money that goes into a health savings account for the individual," said Messinger. "They also get an added amount on the base amount for that cash into the health savings account that's based on the unused sick leave of the individual. So, there's some incentive for people to have good attendance over their years of working with the district."
Despite losing experienced teachers in the district, Messinger says early retirement is a benefit to the district's bottom line.
"If you have somebody who has worked for the district for multiple years and the salary is approaching $60,000 or beyond, when you replace them with somebody who has two or three years of experience, there's $20,000 that you save just on the salary alone," said Messinger. "That doesn't even include the FICA or IPERS."
Messinger says districts can use early retirement as a way to hire additional teachers, if needed.
"It is a significant savings to the district," said Messinger. "If you have three teachers that take it, which on the low end is a savings of $20,000 per person, there's $60,000 that you save right there, which is the cost of a new teacher, roughly."
In other business, the board heard an initial proposal from representatives of the Red Oak Education Association for the 2020-2021 master contract. A change in law means school district are only required to negotiate on base wage, but other topics are permitted to be discussed.
"What their letter to the board stated was that they want to negotiate for a competitive salary and they are also interested in a two-year contract," said Messinger. "The next step is to setup a negotiation session and begin the process of meeting with them about their interest items. We've been very fortunate here. The ROEA here in Red Oak has been very good to work with through not only the negotiations of the contract, but also with the staff handbook. We'll begin that process here shortly."
Additionally, the board approved the documents related to the disposal of the former Webster and Bancroft school buildings. The district will accept bids for the properties, plus an adjacent vacant lot and review proposals in April. The board also approved the purchase of a 10-passenger van from Red Oak Chrysler through Beckman Motors in Odebolt for just under $34,000.
Messinger made his comments on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear his full interview below.