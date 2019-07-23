(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are eyeing changes to the district's good conduct policy.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board heard recommendations for potential changes to the policy that governs student participation in activities and other extracurriculars. Superintendent Tom Messinger tells KMA News the recommended changes came as the result of a committee that's been working on the issue for quite some time.
"It is a lot of work that's gone into this," said Messinger. "There's been a committee that has put in about six months. That committee consisted of parents, community members, students and staff members. The board had some good discussion on it last night and we are anticipating action on it next meeting along with the student handbook."
Messinger says the changes entail some updating of language in the policy, as well as separate punishments depending on the nature of the offense.
"The recommendation is to separate out the severity of the consequences based on the level of the offense," said Messinger. "They did also update the list of offenses to include things that weren't even in existence the last time we had a policy written, such as vaping and bullying."
In other business, the board tabled action on a resurfacing project for the district's tennis facility. Messinger says district officials will meet with contractors on the facilities project to discuss budgets before committing to the resurfacing. He says renovation work at the new junior/senior high school is progressing.
"We're anticipating around August 9th that we will get possession of all the classrooms," said Messinger. "We've got a plan we'll be putting in place to get all the boxes out of trailers and storage pods and into the classrooms so that teachers can get their stuff unpacked and ready for the school year."
Additionally, the board approved an agreement with West Central Community Action to continue preschool services in the 2019-2020 school year. Messinger was a guest on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday. You can hear his full interview below.