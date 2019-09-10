Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.