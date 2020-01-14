(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak School District is preparing to sell two more district-owned properties.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the board held a discussion regarding the former Bancroft and Webster school buildings. Superintendent Tom Messinger says both buildings are no longer needed by the district.
"The Bancroft site is where we currently have transportation vehicles located and as we make the move to the newly purchased location in transition over to that, we no longer need the Bancroft site," said Messinger.
Messinger says the board is agreeable to moving forward with the sale.
"The board did come up with the language for moving forward in a similar process to what we used for the disposition of the middle school," said Messinger. "They also agreed to the same thing with the Webster site, which is where our preschool used to be located. It's currently used for storage. The next step is that the school attorney will be coming up with the language, advertising the sale and the acceptance of the proposals on those."
Messinger says the timeline calls for reviewing bids in three months.
"Right now, the tentative schedule is that on April 13th is when the school board will be accepting those proposals and making their decision on the sale of those buildings," said Messinger.
Additionally, the board approved a roof repair project for a district-owned building at 604 South Broadway. The district recently acquired the building to be used for transportation, maintenance and administrative offices.
"The west side of the building is where the administration offices will be," said Messinger. "The roof does need some work at that end of the building. The board did approve for the roofing project to be just over $30,000 to do some patchwork and put a membrane over that roof. That work will be scheduled to be done as soon as weather permits and the contractor is able to get it into their calendar."
In other business, the board approved an application to the School Budget Review Committee for at-risk/drop out prevention funding for $316,478 for the 2020-2021 school year. Messinger made his comments on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview below.