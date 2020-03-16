(Red Oak) – Red Oak’s School District became the latest to shut down due to coronavirus concerns.
In a statement placed on the district’s website Monday evening, school officials announced that classes are canceled from Tuesday until April 13th, and that practices, contests and other events won’t be held in any school facilities until that date. Additionally, unauthorized personnel is not allowed the buildings until April 13th. Meals will be prepared for pickup at Inman Elementary School beginning Monday, March 23rd until April 13th. More details will be released on Tuesday.
School officials say the announcements are all in line with the recommendations of state officials. Any updates from these agencies will be considered. Red Oak’s district will provide that information as it becomes available.
Currently, the district is on its scheduled spring through the end of the week. Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. More information is available from the Red Oak district’s website.