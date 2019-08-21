(Red Oak) -- Parents and students have a chance to review the Red Oak School District's new-look facilities Thursday.
Open houses are set at the district's new junior-senior high school and Inman Elementary School from 4-to-9 p.m. Both facilities were made possible through the passing of a $19.9 million bond issue passed by voters in June, 2017. Construction of a junior high wing allowed Red Oak's district to close the venerable middle school facility at the end of last school year. In a June interview with KMA News, Red Oak School Superintendent Tom Messinger said heavy spring rains did not have a large impact on the junior-senior high school's completion.
"The biggest impact we had was a lot of mud," said Messinger. "The activities building was fully enclosed and the parking lot had not started yet, so really the rain didn't have any impact on slowing down any of the construction work."
Students, staff and community members recently moved materials into the junior-senior high school. Messinger recently told KMA News all but the high school's new gym should be ready for the first day of school Friday.
"There's still come cleaning and unpacking," he said. "Furniture is still being installed in certain locations in there. We know we're not going to have the new gym right away at the beginning of the school year. But the rest of the school building is getting the final preparations made, so that we can get going on the 23rd."
Messinger says the new gym won't be ready until after Christmas break in January.
"The gym floor has to be installed once the cement cures," said Messinger. "Once that's installed, then the bleachers will also be installed. The painting's done in there. The volleyball standards, the basketball hoops have all been installed. So, it's waiting for that cement to cure, waiting for that floor to be installed, and the bleachers to be put in."
Students in grades K-6th will be housed at Inman Elementary School. Preschool students will be served out of the new Red Oak Early Childhood Center--formerly Washington Elementary School.