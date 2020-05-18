(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are hoping to reopen at least one city facility early next month.
City Administrator Brad Wright told the Red Oak City Council Monday evening that the city is hoping to reopen a portion of City Hall to the public June 1st. Like other public buildings across Iowa, City Hall has been closed because of coronavirus-related restrictions since mid-March.
"It will be in the front area, anyway," said Wright. "We have a lot of people come in and pay water bills, and do things in the front area. Obviously, there's some details we're trying to work through. It's a small enough area out there. It's really only convenient for one person at a time, to be able to keep any social distancing. We'll have some signage on the front door when we do that."
Wright, however, stressed that reopening plans could change, if the situation warrants.
"Like everything with this thing, we're going to continue to evaluate," he said. "That could change if things change. But right now, we do want to reopen to the degree that we can starting June 1."
Meanwhile, city officials are bracing for COVID-19's impact on important revenue sources. Council members took no action on the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association's 2020 marketing plan for the use of local option sales and service tax funds. Red Oak Mayor Bill Billings told the council it's too soon to tell how coronavirus will affect revenues.
"With what's going on with COVID-19 right now," said Billings, "we are very unaware of what our local option sales tax dollars are going to do, how this is going to be affected, and some of those things. We'd like a little time from the city's standpoint to kind of see where our monthly incomes are going to be, based against last year, so that we can do a little bit more analytical forecasting before we make any promises that we can't keep."
In addition to the local option tax revenues, city officials also anticipate a drop in hotel/motel tax revenues. Billings added the council would appreciate an in-person presentation on the chamber's plan at a future meeting. In other business, the council authorized bids for the 4th Street water main replacement project. Plans call for infrastructure improvements on 4th Street from Cherry Street north to the High School Drive.