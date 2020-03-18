(Red Oak) -- Communities across KMAland are still trying to conduct city business, and ward off the coronavirus spread at the same time.
Red Oak officials announced Wednesday morning that City Hall is closed to the public, except by appointment. City utility payments can be placed in the drop box by the front door or can be made by credit or debit card on-line at city.redoakiowa.com.
Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the move is designed to limit public access is the wake of the COVID-19 threat across the state and country.
"As everybody is right now, we continue to evaluate the things we need to do to not only protect our own staff and employees," said Wright, "but also help be part of the solution, and limiting public interaction, trying to limit the public exposure as we can. City hall has basically locked down on public access, prohibiting public access with the exception of by appointment, if need be."
While the April 6th Red Oak City Council meeting is still on as scheduled, Wright says it may take a different form.
"Our intent is likely to have that as an electronic meeting," he said. "You can legally do that, as long as you can provide that access to the public, via either computer, or conference call ability, where they can join in--which we have the capability of doing. So, it's very likely that will be done in some type of electronic format. Those details have not been finalized yet--we've got a little bit of time. But again, that's what we're looking at."
Additionally, Wright says the city's police, fire and EMT personnel are taking steps to protect themselves while continuing to serve the public.
"I know starting at the dispatch level, when they receive a 9-1-1 call, they are asking additional questions to try to see if there's any potential chance that there is a coronavirus-impacted individual by the way they answer questions," said Wright. "When they go to houses, I know they're trying to ask some questions before they even go inside the door, trying to only take one paramedic in, instead of two, if need be."
Wright asks residents to remain calm, and do their part in social distancing.
"It's a tough time, it's a challenging time," he said. " But, everybody's doing their part in trying to limit that public interaction in every way possible. That's the only way we can slow the advance of this virus. It doesn't eliminate. But, hopefully, it slows the advance of it so that the health care system can keep up. That's what we're all trying to do. And, again, we're all trying to do our part to assist in that."
Likewise, the city of Sidney closed its city hall and public library Wednesday morning to limit face-to-face contact between the public and city employees. The measure is in effect until March 31st, but may be extended past that point, given recommendations by state and federal officials. The city of Sidney's complete release is published here: