(Waukee) -- The Red Oak Large Group speech team competed in Waukee Saturday.
Receiving straight 1s (all three judges gave them a 1) were:
• Ensemble Acting - Alexa McCunn Araina Brummett, Mya Southwell, Lindsey Porter and Cami Porter
• Group Improv - Alexa McCunn Araina Brummett, Mya Southwell, and Cami Porter
• Musical Theatre - Avery Graham and Aedynn Graham
Receiving an overall 1 rating (2 of the 3 judges gave them a 1) were:
• Musical Theatre - Tessa Rolenc, Josie Rengstorf, and Jonah Wemhoff
• One Act - Brittney Clemons, Brianna Clemons, Connor Koppa, Kadee Gass, and Jenna Klyn
Receiving an overall 2 rating (2 of the 3 judges gave them a 2) were:
•Group Improv - Abby Pendleton and Libby Mensen
Receiving straight 2s (all 3 judges gave them a 2) were:
• Choral Reading - Madi Hewett, Erica Walker, and Rhenn Rolenc