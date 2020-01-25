(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Large Group Speech Team traveled to Fremont-Mills for the District contest Saturday.
Red Oak took 27 students in nine events. They will be taking seven of the nine events to the state meet in Waukee on February 8. State qualifiers will be performing their pieces for the public on February 6. More information will be coming.
Receiving a 1 rating and headed to state are:
Ensemble Acting with juniors Alexa McCunn, Araina Brummett, Mya Southwell, Cami Porter and sophomore Lindsey Porter
Choral Reading with seniors Madi Hewett and Erica Walker, and junior Rhenn Rolenc
Musical Theatre with freshmen Jonah Wemhoff, Tessa Rolenc, and Josie Rengstorf
Musical Theatre with senior Avery Graham and sophomore Aedynn Graham
Group Improv with juniors Alexa McCunn, Araina Brummett, Mya Southwell, and Cami Porter
One Act with seniors Brianna Clemons, Brittney Clemons, and Connor Koppa, and juniors Kadee Gass and Jenna Klyn
Group Improv with seniors Libby Mensen and Abby Pendleton
Receiving a 2 and performing well were:
Readers Theatre with seniors Domenique Bartlett, Tori Ray, and Lillian Johnson
Musical Theatre with juniors Jenna Klyn, Ethan Horn, Rhenn Rolenc, and Alissa Rice and sophomore Grayson Hewett
Submitted by Laura Horn, Red Oak Large Group Speech Coach