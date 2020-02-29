(Red Oak) -- Red Oak High School's speech team competed in the District Individual Speech Contest in Mount Ayr Saturday.
Speech Coach Laura Horn says 19 students completed in 25 events. Of those students, 15 are participating in the high school's musical production of "Fame" this weekend.
State qualifiers are:
• Grayson Hewett - Prose and Radio News
• Jenna Klyn - Public Address
• Aedynn Graham - Prose and Acting
• Ethan Horn - Storytelling
• Rhenn Rolenc - Storytelling
• Brianna Clemons - Lit Program and Poetry
• Garrett Hurt - Radio News
• Abby Pendleton - Lit Program
• Brittney Clemons - After Dinner
• Araina Brummett - Public Address
• Aidan Eubank - After Dinner
• Mya Southwell - Expository and Prose
• Avery Graham - Expository
• Josie Rengstorf - Solo Musical Theatre
• Alissa Rice - Solo Musical Theatre
• Jonah Wemhoff - Storytelling
• Connor Koppa - Improv
The following students received a 2 rating:
• Michelle Grass - Lit Program
• Madison Hewett - Lit Program
• Rhenn Rolenc - Solo Musical Theatre
Red Oak's state qualifiers perform for the public on Tuesday, March 10 at the Junior-Senior High School before competing at the State Individual Speech Contest Saturday, March 14th at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School.