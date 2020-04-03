(Red Oak) -- Coronavirus crisis notwithstanding, the search for Red Oak's next superintendent continues.
Earlier this week, the Red Oak School Board held an electronic meeting with consultants with Grundmeyer Leader Services to review 26 applications received for the opening created by Tom Messinger's resignation. Following that discussion, the board directed the consultants to invite all six candidates to participate in electronic semifinalist screening interviews next Wednesday. Following the semifinalist interviews, the board will invite two-to-three finalists to interview on Wednesday, April 15th. Names of the finalists will be made public following semifinalist interviews acceptance of invitations to be finalists. Back in March, the board approved a resolution of confidentiality of superintendent applications. In a recent interview with KMA News, Messinger says the resolution protects applicants from being publicized unless they're selected as finalists.
"In order to get more people to apply, and to not scare anybody off, applying for the position does not become public," he said, "so that it would not cause any damage or repercussions in their current positions. It would not become public unless the individual applying became a finalist, at which point the individual applying would become part of public record."
Finalist interviews are slated for April 15th. That includes a tour of the community and district, an electronic interview with a mixed team consisting of various district stakeholders, plus an interview with the board. Following the finalists' interviews, the board will review all input data provided by members of the mixed interview team in closed session. The board's intent is to direct the consultants to make an offer following the board meeting. Once hired, the new superintendent begins his or her tenure July 1st. Messinger in late February to accept the Newton School District's superintendent's position.