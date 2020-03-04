(Red Oak) -- Parameters for finding the Red Oak School District's next superintendent were outlined at a special meeting Tuesday evening.
Members of the Red Oak School Board met with representatives of Grundmeyer Leader Services, the search firm selected last week to help select a successor to Tom Messinger, who recently accepted the superintendent's position in the Newton Community School District. Messinger tells KMA News the search process entails several components.
"There will be a survey put out to community and staff," said Messinger. "Also, a screening process to get the applications in, have the board screen those, and have some screening meetings, or screening interviews with some of the candidates, followed up by formal interviews that will be conducted by some different interest groups, as well as the school board."
Messinger says community involvement is a very important part of the search.
"From the discussion that was held by the board," he said, "I think that they have a high level of interest in getting the input and involvement of the staff and community, because it is a position that works closely with the entire school district, with partnerships throughout the community with business and industry, as well as the city and different organizations."
In addition, the board and Grundmeyer set a salary range for the new superintendent between $150,000 to $170,000. Messinger says the board hope that range will help lure top-notch candidates to Red Oak's opening.
"It is the highest-paid position in the school district," said Messinger. "I believe again that from the discussion the board held last (Tuesday) night, that they want to make sure they're setting a range at a level that is definitely going to be aggressive in going after a top-quality candidate."
Board members are expected to set an official timeline for hiring a new administrator at its regular meeting Monday evening.