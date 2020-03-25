(Red Oak) — A Red Oak woman was arrested following a crash Wednesday.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of North Eastern Avenue and East Corning Street Street around 2:30 p.m. An investigation found a 2011 Ford Explorer driven by 49-year-old Kai Dione Swanson was traveling southbound when the driver lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree head-on.
Swanson received a minor injury, but refused treatment and transport. Officers then arrested Swanson on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
She was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.