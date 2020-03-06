(Coburg) — Two people were injured in a head-on collision in southern Montgomery County Friday.
The Iowa State Patrol says 19-year-old Kammi Conrade of Red Oak was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 southbound on D Avenue near 270th Street, approximately two miles west of Coburg. Around 6:20 a.m., Conrade’s vehicle collided head-on just below the crest of a hill with a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 driven by 30-year-old Jacob Woods of Shenandoah.
Both drivers were taken to Nebraska Medicine via LifeNet helicopter for their injuries. The crash remains under investigation. The state patrol was assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Red Oak Fire and Rescue and the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.