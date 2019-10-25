(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident in the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital parking lot early Thursday afternoon.
Red Oak Police say the wreck occurred in the parking lot near the intersection of North Eastern Avenue and East Senate Avenue at around 2 p.m. A car driven by a 17-year-old female was traveling east through the parking lot when it collided with a southbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male. Police say the male juvenile didn't see the other vehicle before the collision. The female juvenile was taken by Red Oak EMS to the hospital with minor injuries.