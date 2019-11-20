(Yankton, SD) -- Releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota are slated to decrease this weekend.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced this week that releases from the southernmost dam on the Missouri River will be reduced from 80,000 cubic feet per second to 75,000 cfs on Saturday. Releases will then decrease to 70,000 cfs next Tuesday with daily reductions beginning December 3rd to reach 54,000 cfs by December 4th. In a conference call earlier this month, John Remus -- chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division -- said the corps is attempting to evacuate water from the river reservoirs before the 2020 runoff season next spring.
"Given the basic conditions," said Remus, "our plan is to be as aggressive as we can with the evacuation efforts this fall, and again next spring, in order to provide the greater amount of flexibility in the system. We will continue to evaluate the conditions on the ground, and make adjustments as necessary."
The corps says the upcoming reductions are due to lower-than-forecast inflows since November 1st. The corps also says the reservoir at Garrison Dam is declining faster than forecast, meaning the runoff storage in the system is declining. Remus says flood control continues to be the corps' top priority.
"It is important to understand that authorized purposes and priorities are not the same thing," said Remus. "While the system is authorized for eight purposes, the corps' priority is life and health safety. In large runoff years in 2018 and 2019, ordinarily an extreme hydrological event, the flood control purpose drives the corps' operational decisions for the system. During average or below-average runoff years, the corps operates the system for flood control, and also makes releases to meet low targets on the lower river for other purposes such as navigation and water supply."
The corps says continued releases at 80,000 cfs could impact water supply to reservoirs further upstream. Release reductions are also planned for Garrison and Fort Randall Dams.