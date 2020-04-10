(Davenport, IA) -- A Chicago man found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s five-year-old son will spend the rest of his life in prison. Tre Henderson was sentenced Wednesday. A jury found him guilty in February of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death and several additional counts. He isn’t eligible for parole. Prosecutors told the court Henderson assaulted Ja’Shawn Russell multiple times over a four-day period in 2018. The boy’s mother, 26-year-old Jacqueline Rambert, was handed a 50-year sentence last month after entering guilty pleas to multiple charges.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says “we will get through this together” if people keep doing what they have been asked to do. During her daily coronavirus report, Reynolds announced the infection curve is slowly beginning to flatten in Iowa. State health officials say Iowa isn’t out of danger. Flattening the curve means the number of COVID-19 patients won’t overwhelm hospitals. Leaders at the Iowa Department of Public Health say the curve does seem to be headed in the right direction. Two additional deaths announced Thursday bring the state’s total to 29, with one-thousand-270 confirmed cases of the virus.
(Ames, IA) -- Ames police are urging people to make sure a group is violating the governor’s social distancing order before calling in a complaint. The number of calls coming into Ames police became overwhelming at times this week. A spokesperson says the majority of calls were about children playing soccer in the park – or people laying down in the grass at a local school. The temperature reached 80 earlier this week leading a lot of people to go outside. Police say they don’t take any action when they respond to a complaint and can see the order isn’t being violated.
(Wapello, IA) -- Six local newspapers in southeastern Iowa won’t be published this week. Louisa Publishing Company says a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19 and it is interrupted production to protect the health of other staff members and the public. Two of the papers – the Wapello Republican and the Morning Sun News-Herald have been publishing since the 1800s. Louisa County currently has one of the higher per-person infection rates in Iowa. The publisher says its stories will be posted to social media so readers won’t miss the local news.
(Rochester, MN) -- An accomplice of a man convicted of five murders says Dustin Honken knows what happened to an Iowa television anchor who went missing nearly 20 years ago. Honken is on death row and narrowly missed his execution in January when a federal court intervened. It’s on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Angela Johnson says he knows what happened to anchor Jodi Huisentruit in Mason City. An investigative journalist who has pursued the case for more than a year-and-a-half says he thinks there will be an arrest in Huisentruit’s death by June.