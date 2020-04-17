(Washington, DC) -- Congressman woman Abby Finkenauer says she is disappointed that Iowa’s governor hasn’t issued a “stay-at-home” order. The Iowa Democrat says Governor Kim Reynolds promised to do that three weeks ago. Finkenauer calls the fact no order has been issued a “lack of urgency” on the state's part. The congresswoman says she applauds Reynolds for closing schools and taking other steps during the coronavirus pandemic, but she thinks refusing to issue a formal order creates more confusion during the crisis.
(Tiffin, IA) -- The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office isn’t saying what let authorities to look in Coralville Lake for a missing teenager. The death of 15-year-old Noah Herring is being called “suspicious.” Investigators say they have obtained search warrants as they pursue evidence. Herring had been seen for the last time near Tiffin on April 7th. His body was found Saturday. Investigators say they have conducted several interviews so far, but they’re not being specific about the number. They haven’t named any person of interest in the case.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines police say a man shot himself in the head during the noon hour Thursday after he was involved in another shooting incident not far away. Officers say they confronted the suspect at a convenience store and that’s when he shot himself. The man is being treated at a hospital and his name hasn’t been released. There are no reports of any other injuries from the two shooting incidents.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Officials with the Des Moines Public Works Department say a former supervisor was fired for faking reports of pothole repairs. Moussa Pepouna was serving as operations manager in March 2019 when the city was going through what some call the worst pothole season ever. Residents had reported 16 thousand potholes – nearly three times the normal number. When 30 road repair records were review by his bosses, it was found that Pepouna had closed five repair tickets before the work was completed. He was fired in October for doing that, then “misrepresenting” facts to his managers while they investigated.