(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police have identified the 16-year-old shooting victim found dead on a city street early Wednesday morning. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered Judeah Dawson had been shot several times. He died before he could be taken to a hospital. Investigators haven’t said if they have any persons of interest in the case, but no arrests had been announced as of Thursday. Dawson is the fourth homicide victim in Cedar Rapids this year.
(Washington, DC) -- The Environmental Protection Agency is sending 300-thousand dollars to 10 Iowa school districts so they can replace older school buses. The E-P-A says the plan is to replace the diesel-burning buses with vehicles that will reduce pollutants that have been connected to health problems. The Sioux City Community School District gets the most federal funding – 60 thousand dollars so it can buy three buses. The E-P-A says the cleaner-running buses will lead to “healthier kids and communities.”
(Centerville, IA) -- A 34-year-old auto theft suspect is being held in southeastern Iowa for allegedly spitting in an officer’s face. A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Kalie Jo Hutt just north of the state line Wednesday afternoon. Hutt is accused of driving a stolen pickup truck that had been taken in Centerville. As she was being escorted to her Appanoose County Jail cell, police say she spit in an officer’s face. Hutt is charged with theft and assault on an officer.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs heard his name called at the virtual 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night. Wirfs was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 13th selection in the draft. He becomes the 10th first-round pick of the coach Kirk Ferentz era at the University of Iowa. The 21-year-old athlete will be responsible for protecting future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. Wirfs became the fourth offensive lineman to be selected when Tampa Bay traded up a spot with the San Francisco 49ers.