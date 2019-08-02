(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Board of Education has given its approval to new rules requiring lap-shoulder seat belts on all new school buses. The change wouldn't affect current school bus fleets, just new purchases. The Iowa Legislature still has to review the administrative rules which are scheduled to go into effect October 2nd. Additional safety equipment required will include one additional stop arm per bus, handrails, exterior boarding lights and fire-resistant crash barriers between the driver and the first-row seats.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A Nebraska man is in custody, facing charges, after an attempted traffic stop by Sioux City Police that resulted in an officer firing his weapon. Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller says there were felony warrants out for 29-year-old Douglas St. Cyr (saint SEER). On Wednesday evening, Sioux City police and a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy tried to box the suspect’s vehicle in after it stopped at an intersection. The shots were fired when the suspect drove his vehicle at an undercover officer, injuring him.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa U-S Senator Joni Ernst says an infrastructure bill that cleared a Senate committee this week includes money for replacing Iowa bridges and repairing some locks and dams. In addition to infrastructure funding, the Iowa Republican says the 287-billion dollar bill removes "Washington red tape" to streamline project funding. Several provisions from Ernst were included in the final version of the bill, including funding for lock and dam modernization, additional transportation planning funding and an amendment that will ensure Iowa's portion of highway funding is maintained. The bill will now head to the full Senate for consideration.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Board of Education has voted down proposed new rules for using restraints and seclusion rooms for students. The Thursday vote is a procedural move to allow changes to be made. There are still concerns about how to determine if the behavior is serious enough to warrant punishment, how big seclusion rooms should be, and how long it should take to notify parents of the punishment. The board wants to hold more meeting statewide, then make changes, and allow for another public input period before final adoption.