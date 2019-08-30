(Washington, DC) -- U-S Department of Agriculture administrator Bill Northey says farmers "need more assurances" about ethanol. The former Iowa Ag official says he hasn’t heard the details of the "giant package" President Donald Trump is promising farmers. Northey says farmers were excited about the prospects of year-round E-15 sales, but that positive move "got lost" when the ethanol waivers were granted. Now, farmers are facing weather and market challenges. Northey spoke Thursday at a forum with Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from Des Moines. Axne says the waivers are unacceptable and she is pressing for the inspector general in the E-P-A to investigate the ethanol waivers.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- The former Alliant Energy coal-fired electric plant in Marshalltown is now a pile of rubble. It took just seconds for the plant to crash down in a giant plume of smoke and dust after charges were set off. Alliant Energy says companies from Michigan and Oklahoma set those charges around the remaining structures of the Sutherland Generating Station that was taken out of operation in 2017 when a natural gas-fired plant went on-line. The coal plant was built in the 1950s and at its peak could generate a total of 165 megawatts of electricity and employed more than 60 people. Alliant reports that more than 99 percent of the materials from the plant with either be reused on-site or recycled.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Rules of sale of cannabidiol vary from state-to-state -- even from city-to-city. That makes it hard for law enforcement authorities and for the businesses which want to sell the product. Ames stores were recently informed C-B-D oil is against the law and they would have to remove the product from their shelves. The same product is sold openly at businesses in Des Moines. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has left it up to county attorneys whether they will enforce the existing state law.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say officers arrested a 30-year-old man Tuesday after finding out his story of how he was shot didn't match the facts. Darnell Campbell Junior was suffering a leg wound as officers arrived. He told them a person he didn't know shot him as he walked down the street. After collecting evidence and talking to witnesses, police learned a 26-year-old woman shot Campbell -- but she fired the shot in self-defense after he'd hit her in the head with a liquor bottle. The woman was treated by medics for a head injury.