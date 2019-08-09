(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden stressed repeal of the Trump-era tax cuts as he addressed a large crowd at the Iowa State Fair Thursday afternoon. He says much of the tax breaks are for wealthy people who don't need them. Biden says they're not bad people -- they just don't need another tax cut. Biden says the tax rate on capital gains allows the top one percent to pay less in income taxes than a teacher, firefighter or a cop. Biden says, "We should be rewarding work, not just wealth." Biden is one of several candidates who are appearing at the Iowa State Fair.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The 2019 Iowa State Fair's Big Boar tipped the scales Thursday at one-thousand-254 pounds. They call him Captain. Tricia Britt of Monticello says it's the first time she and her husband, Bryan, have entered one of their boars in the biggest of big state fair contests. She says they've never even watched the “Big Boar” show -- but did know about it. Captain is three-and-a-half years old and was the heaviest of six boars entered. Each entrant was paraded into the Swine Barn's show ring and weighed as a crowd on bleachers watched and cheered.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has extended the disaster emergency proclamations for flooding and severe weather that began in March. This extension allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather for an additional 30 days up until September 8th. It extends the governor’s temporary suspension of regulatory provisions on the hours disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services while responding to disaster sites must follow. Residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
(Independence, IA) -- A Buchanan County jury has found an Independence man guilty of torturing the family dog. The verdict for 42-year-old Jason O'Neil was handed down Thursday. Prosecutors had told the court O'Neil held the dog down while beating her with a belt or his closed fists. He had his son video the beating to show his other children what could happen when they fail to keep the dog secured. Johnson could get up to two years in state prison as a sentence.