(Ames, IA) -- Research at Iowa State University finds certain generations of women are drinking more alcohol than they used to. I-S-U sociology professor, Susan Stewart, says they are trying to determine the reasons behind the trend. Stewart says they're learning that some long-held stereotypes about women and alcohol simply aren't true. She says it has been thought that more disadvantaged women, poor women, minority women drink more—but the research finds it's college-educated white women who drink substantially more than those other groups. A range of factors may be behind the shift, she says, including how many types of alcohol target women, like flavored vodkas, and wines
(Riverside, IA) The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved more sports betting agreements Thursday at their meeting in Riverside. Eighteen of the 19 state-licensed casinos have sports betting licenses -- but not all had their operations ready to go when they could legally start operating last week. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko (Oh-reel-koh) says an agreement for online gambling was approved for Riverside, Grand Falls and Rhythm City -- those are the three Iowa-owned casinos located in Davenport, Riverside and Larchwood. Ohorilko says they also approved an agreement with a sports betting company for the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City. The three Wild Rose casinos in Jefferson, Clinton and Davenport got approval for two agreements, one with Draft Kings and a second with Rush Street Interactive. He says there are now 10 retail operations and he expects the Q Casino in Dubuque to have its retail operation going early next week. There are four casinos that are already offering online betting
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's Attorney General has joined in an agreement with his counterparts in the rest of the United States and several phone companies to try and cut back on robocalls. Spokesman Lynn Hicks says the major carriers have agreed to a set of principles the attorneys general think will be a big step toward preventing a lot of the calls. Hicks says. The principles include implementing call-blocking technology at the network level at no cost to customers; making available to customers additional, free, easy-to-use call blocking and labeling tools; implementing technology to authenticate that callers are coming from a valid source and monitoring their networks for robocall traffic. Hicks says there is a hope that this agreement may give a push to Congress to get something done on the bills that are in the U-S House and Senate.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police have arrested a suspect in a Thursday stabbing which happened near UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital. Police say the 24-year-old man who was stabbed was able to walk himself into the hospital's emergency room. Officers were able to take 25-year-old Armstrong Mento Massamba into custody after a brief foot chase. He was arrested for stalking while displaying a dangerous weapon, causing bodily injury, assault and going armed with intent. The victim -- whose name hasn't been released -- apparently tried to intervene when Massamba was involved in a disturbance with a woman they both know.