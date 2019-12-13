(Davenport, IA) -- The federal prosecutor calls 43-year-old Chad Eric Mink a “violent, dangerous stalker.” Mink was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison during a court appearance last week. Investigators say the Rock Island, Illinois man was guilty of interstate domestic violence, stole a paramedic’s I-D to buy firearm parts and conceal a firearm, and planted two destructive devices near a former girlfriend. Mink was found guilty of 15 felony charges.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The amount of money wagered on sports in Iowa increased again in November. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reports more than 59-million dollars was spent on sports betting in November, almost 13 million more than October. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko said he expects revenue to continue increasing as more casinos got their operations up and running. Betters have put down nearly 153-million dollars since sports wagering became legal in mid-August.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Medical researchers at the University of Iowa have landed a substantial grant to continue their work on unlocking a cure for Huntington's disease. Neuroscientist Doctor Peg Nopoulos (nah-POLE-us) says they are now in the third phase of a gene therapy clinical trial. She says researchers know the gene that causes it and they have a drug they think will prevent its progression. The research team has won a five-year, 18-million dollar grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
(Ames, IA) -- Cyclones fans are excited to head to the school's first-ever Florida bowl game. Iowa State University reports it has sold its entire public ticket allotment for the 2019 Camping World Bowl against Notre Dame on December 28th in Orlando. The Athletics Department says it is holding less than 400 students tickets and any of those student tickets not sold by this (Friday) morning will be made available to the general public.