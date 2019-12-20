(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division reports liquor sales increased this year by six-point-one percent. The division reports total sales were 339-million dollars. Of that 126-million dollars was transferred directly to the state general fund. A bigger product selection could be part of the reason for the increase. Black Velvet Whiskey was once again the top selling spirit. Blue Ox Vodka by Dehner (Day-ner) Distillery was the top selling Iowa produced spirit, taking the top spot from Templeton Rye.
(UNDATED) -- The next two weeks represent the most difficult time of the entire year for the LifeServe Blood Center, as donors become scarce due to holiday travel, flu season and the winter weather. Danielle West, a spokeswoman for LifeServe, says they're taking donations six days a week at seven Iowa donor centers, in addition to mobile blood drives across about 90-percent of the state. A single blood donation can save the lives of up to three local hospital patients.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Sioux City officials say they are disappointed with the report from the Federal Aviation Administration that proposes a civil penalty of more than 145-thousand dollars against the Sioux Gateway Airport for safety violations at the Iowa airfield. The F-A-A inspected Sioux Gateway Airport in May 2018, June 2019 and September 2019, citing violations each time. Violations included failure to maintain surfaces, runway and taxiway markings, and visual wind direction indicators. City Manager Bob Padmore says the runways have been under construction and he is not sure if the inspections took that into account. Padmore says the safety of passengers and planes is the top priority.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A group representing Iowa's largest chambers of commerce is urging lawmakers to take steps to address the shortage of workers in the state. the Iowa Chamber Alliance says many people stop looking for work because they can't find -- or afford -- childcare. The group is pushing for more help with the shortage in the upcoming legislative session. The Chamber Alliance also supports recommendations from the state's Criminal Justice Reform Committee that call for improving education and training programs so more people are ready to work when they're released from prison.