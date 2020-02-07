(Des Moines, IA) -- When the Iowa Democratic Party released the last batch of precinct results for this week’s caucuses, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were in a virtual tie. The Indiana mayor and Vermont Senator were separated by one-tenth of a percent in the competition for delegates. Sanders had already declared victory because he was leading in the raw vote totals. The chairman of the Democratic National Committee has called for a “surgical” re-canvas of Iowa precincts where questions have been raised about the results. State party rules say it would be up to a candidate to request such an action.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The commander of the Iowa National Guard announced there would be several upcoming deployments of Iowa soldiers and the first group was announced Thursday. The First Battalion (Ironman), 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard has received deployment orders. The Ironman Battalion will deploy with approximately 550 Soldiers mobilizing from National Guard armories in seven Iowa communities. Their primary mission will involve area security and force for 27 countries.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the risk to Iowa from coronavirus is low. Two Iowans who recently traveled to the affected area of China are being tested. Reynolds says she wants to assure Iowans "that the risk to Iowa remains low, but as with any kind of public health emergency we need to be prepared to respond should the global situation change.” Reynolds says former Governor Terry Branstad -- who is now the Ambassador to China -- will stay in the country, but Branstad's daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters will return.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was singled out by President Donald Trump Thursday as the president spoke at the White House for the first time since being acquitted on both articles of impeachment. Trump says fellow Republican Grassley made former F-B-I director James Comey “choke” because he’s got this voice that scares people. Trump said, "You know, people from Iowa can be very tough.” Trump then told Grassley. “I wish you’d gotten angry, you could have gotten the whole ballgame."