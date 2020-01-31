(Des Moines, IA) -- President Donald Trump says re-negotiating international trade agreements was one of his top 2016 campaign promises. At a rally in Des Moines Thursday night Trump touted the U-S-Mexico-Canada Agreement he signed this week. The president told the crowd, “I work so hard for this state. I work so hard.You just got two of the greatest trade deals.” Trump thanked Iowa farmers who’ve stuck with him, politically, as his negotiating tactics with China pushed down livestock and crop prices. He said a final, wide-ranging deal with China is imminent. Trump brought up impeachment in his speech, but gave it a verbal shrug and the crowd cheered. The president said, “It’s a happy period. It’s a happy period because we call this ‘impeachment lite." Not all of the ticket-holders got into the rally at Drake University because the fire marshal closed the Knapp Center when it reached capacity.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting that left three people dead. Officers and firefighters called to a home around 11:20 Thursday night found three people dead of apparent gunshot injuries. The victims have not been identified. Detectives plan to release more information later this morning (Friday).
(Des Moines, IA) -- Charges have been dropped against two men who were accused of burglary after they were hired by the Judicial Branch to test the security of Iowa courthouses. The two were charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools after they tripped the alarm at the Dallas County Courthouse early in September. It was later revealed they also performed similar tests on the Polk County Courthouse and Judicial Building. An independent investigation concluded there are “disagreements and confusion” about the contracts court officials signed with a cyber security firm to test the courthouses. The court system eventually released new rules on security.
(Kansas City, MO) -- One forecaster says all of that water in the soil may actually help bring about a cooler summer this year. National Weather Service regional climate service director Doug Kluck says the saturated soil will prevent much in the any rapid heating. While some climate models are hinting at a very warm weather pattern developing by mid-summer, Kluck says drought chances will stay low. Some Iowa communities saw the flooding start last March along with repeated bouts of high water throughout 2019. A number of residents in parts of southwest Iowa's Missouri River Valley haven't been able to return to their homes in ten months.