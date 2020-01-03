(Iowa City, IA) -- A Creston man found guilty of beating his girlfriend to death with a hammer has died in prison. The Iowa Department of Corrections says 72-year-old Rick Bird died of natural causes Wednesday. Bird was found guilty of first-degree murder in Union County in the death of 47-year-old Linda Trenkle in February 1997. Prosecutors said Bird hit Trenkle in the head several times with a drywall hammer after she slapped him.
(Omaha, NE) -- A Creighton University survey shows Iowa's economy improved slightly during December, as did economic conditions in the nine-state Midwestern region. Creighton economist Ernie Goss says the boosts were very modest, but both the state and the region strengthened from below growth-neutral in November to just above that midpoint in December. Thanks, in part, to the year-end holidays, hiring across the region improved dramatically from November to December.
(Coralville, IA) -- An eastern Iowa cybersecurity expert says the lessons learned from the Y-2-K preparations 20 years ago are still being used today. There was a fear that a glitch in computers would cause worldwide problems when the clocks on the computers hit midnight on January 1st of 2000. Aaron Warner, the CEO of ProCircular in Coralville, says companies around the world spent years and millions of dollars testing equipment and preparing. Warner tells K-C-R-G T-V-9 people in the technology realm still use many of the lessons they learned today, like the importance of preparation.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Three times as many hikers showed up at Iowa State Parks for the annual “First-Day Hikes” event when compared to last year. Todd Coffelt is Parks, Forests and Preserves bureau chief for the Department of Natural Resources. He says there were four-thousand, 358 hikers hitting the trails at the state’s 49 parks on New Year's Day. Walnut Woods State Park in West Des Moines had the biggest attendance with 410 hikers. This was the ninth year of First-Day Hikes in Iowa, with 14-hundred hikers showing up last year.