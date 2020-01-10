(Des Moines, IA) -- A Polk County judge has agreed to delay the trial for a suspect in a triple murder until April 27th. Marvin Escobar-Orellana is accused of killing a mother and her two young children last summer. His trial was supposed to start January 27th. Both the defense and prosecution asked the judge for more time to get ready and Escobar-Orellana had already waived his right to a speedy trial last September. Escobar-Orellana had been deported twice before he allegedly killed Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her children.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Auditor’s Office says it can’t review Medicaid payments for home health services because it has received bad data from the Department of Human Services. Auditor Rob Sand says D-H-S provided his office with inaccurate and inconsistent data after eight months of seeking the information. Sands alleges there were dual entries and some providers were put in the wrong categories. D-H-S Director Kelly Garcia says her office tried to comply, but she says submitted claims often contain errors.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman started serving her 30-day jail sentence Monday after pleading guilty to animal neglect charges. Yelena Barr was arrested for brutally bearing her dog, Toby. An animal control officer says he witnessed Barr hitting the small white dog in the head after claiming it bit her on the face. She refused to stop the beating, he says, and carried the dog to her apartment and threw it inside. The Animal Rescue League is caring for Toby as he recovers from extensive injuries.
(Ames, IA) -- Industry experts at Iowa State University say it’s a problem for dairy farmers – cows are giving more milk than ever, but people aren’t drinking it as much. That’s making it hard on the approximately one thousand Iowa dairy farmers. They produced an all-time record of five-point-four billion pounds of milk last year. At the same time, nearly 80 family dairy farms went out of business in the state. Falling prices and rising tariffs are all taking a toll.